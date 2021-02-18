What are the different types of clinical research?

There are many different types of clinical research because researchers study many different things.

Treatment research usually tests an intervention such as medication, psychotherapy, new devices, or new approaches.

Prevention research looks for better ways to prevent disorders from developing or returning. Different kinds of prevention research may study medicines, vitamins, or lifestyle changes.

Diagnostic research refers to the practice of looking for better ways to identify a particular disorder or condition.

Screening research aims to find the best ways to detect certain disorders or health conditions.

Genetic studies aim to improve our ability to predict disorders by identifying and understanding how genes and illnesses may be related. Research in this area may explore ways in which a person’s genes make him or her more or less likely to develop a disorder. This may lead to development of tailor-made treatments based on a patient’s genetic make-up.

Epidemiological studies look at how often and why disorders happen in certain groups of people.

Research studies can be outpatient or inpatient. Outpatient means that participants do not stay overnight at the hospital or research center. Inpatient means that participants will need to stay at least one night in the hospital or research center.

