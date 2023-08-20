The People Behind NIMH
• 75th Anniversary
Transcript
SOFIYA HUPALO: For me, certainly the mission would be to help support and train the next generation of scientists.
ANITA BECHTHOLT: To foster the scientific endeavor related to mental health.
SERENA CHU: Improving the mental health care of our nation.
MIKE FREED: And it s really hard to not be excited about a mission like that.
SOFIYA HUPALO: So my name is Sofiya Hupalo.
MIKE FREED: Mike Freed.
SERENA CHU: Serena Chu.
SHRUTI JAPEE: Shruti Japee.
CONSTANCE DAVIS: Constance Davis.
JENNY WONG: Jenny Wong.
WANDA HARRIS-LEWIS: Wanda Harris-Lewis.
ANITA BECHTHOLT: Anita Bechtholt.
ROBERT MUNK: Robert Munk.
JENNY WONG: I ve been here for 7 years.
CONSTANCE DAVIS: About 12 years.
SHRUTI JAPEE: For over 20 years now.
CONSTANCE DAVIS: I can honestly say when I got to work it really shows that what I do helps support what they do.
JENNY WONG: What keeps me coming back to NIMH is the desire to help people.
SHRUTI JAPEE: I mean, It's the brain. Somebody's paying me to study the brain? That's like a dream come true.
WANDA HARRIS-LEWIS: We re all working towards the same. To make people's lives better.
ROBERT MUNK: And if we can improve the life of just one of them, well that's huge.