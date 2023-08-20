Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Celebrating 75 Years! Learn More >>

Menu

The People Behind NIMH

75th Anniversary

Transcript

SOFIYA HUPALO: For me, certainly the mission would be to help support and train the next generation of scientists.

ANITA BECHTHOLT: To foster the scientific endeavor related to mental health.

SERENA CHU: Improving the mental health care of our nation.

MIKE FREED: And it s really hard to not be excited about a mission like that.

SOFIYA HUPALO: So my name is Sofiya Hupalo.

MIKE FREED: Mike Freed.

SERENA CHU: Serena Chu.

SHRUTI JAPEE: Shruti Japee.

CONSTANCE DAVIS: Constance Davis.

JENNY WONG: Jenny Wong.

WANDA HARRIS-LEWIS: Wanda Harris-Lewis.

ANITA BECHTHOLT: Anita Bechtholt.

ROBERT MUNK: Robert Munk.

JENNY WONG: I ve been here for 7 years.

CONSTANCE DAVIS: About 12 years.

SHRUTI JAPEE: For over 20 years now.

CONSTANCE DAVIS: I can honestly say when I got to work it really shows that what I do helps support what they do.

JENNY WONG: What keeps me coming back to NIMH is the desire to help people.

SHRUTI JAPEE: I mean, It's the brain. Somebody's paying me to study the brain? That's like a dream come true.

WANDA HARRIS-LEWIS: We re all working towards the same. To make people's lives better.

ROBERT MUNK: And if we can improve the life of just one of them, well that's huge.

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464 
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative 
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov 
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health 
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications 
6001 Executive Boulevard, MSC 9663 
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663