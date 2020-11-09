Workshop: Identifying New Directions in Mental Health Disparities Research: Innovations with a Multidimensional Lens

Date/Time: November 9, 2020 – November 10, 2020

Location: Webinar

Sponsored by:

National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity and National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD).

On November 9 and 10, 2020, NIMH and NIMHD conducted a virtual workshop that brought together a diverse group of mental health disparities researchers to highlight and identify innovative approaches to understand and address mental health disparities across major areas of mental health science and research.

Recording:

Watch the recording.