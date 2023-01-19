Director’s Innovation Speaker Series: Ecological Grief and Anxiety: A Healthy Response to Climate Change

Date January 19, 2023 Location Virtual

Overview

During this lecture, Ashlee Cunsolo, Ph.D., discussed the profound, cumulative, and complex mental health outcomes of the climate crisis. Drawing on 15 years of experience working with people on the frontlines of climate change and leading global research, Dr. Cunsolo will explore diverse expressions of ecological grief and loss and how the ‘gift of grief’ and ‘gritty hope’ can furnish new ethical and political communities.

Recording

About Dr. Cunsolo

Dr. Cunsolo is the founding Dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies and the Labrador Campus of Memorial University, a former Canada Research Chair, and a Member Emeritus of the Royal Society of Canada College of New Artists, Scholars, and Scientists. She is a leading voice internationally on climate change, mental health, and ecological grief, a regular contributor to media and policy, and an editor of Mourning Nature: Hope at the Heart of Ecological Grief and Loss.

About the Director’s Innovation Speaker Series

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) established the Director’s Innovation Speaker Series to encourage broad, interdisciplinary thinking in developing scientific initiatives and programs and to press for theoretical leaps in science over the continuation of incremental thought. Innovation speakers are encouraged to describe their work from the perspective of breaking through existing boundaries and developing successful new ideas, as well as working outside their primary area of expertise in ways that have pushed their fields forward. We encourage discussions of the meaning of innovation, creativity, breakthroughs, and paradigm-shifting.

Sponsored by

Division of Extramural Affairs