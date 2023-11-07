Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Celebrating 75 Years! Learn More >>

Menu

Facebook Live: Childhood Irritability

Date

November 7, 2023

Location

Virtual

Overview

Many children go through periods of moodiness, but children with irritability experience severe symptoms that can lead to significant problems at home and school. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) hosted a Facebook Live event on childhood irritability featuring NIMH expert Melissa Brotman, Ph.D., chief of the Neuroscience and Novel Therapeutics Unit in the Intramural Research Program.

During the event, Dr. Brotman discussed symptoms of irritability, why it's important to study irritability, NIMH-supported research in this area, and new treatments for severe irritability in youth.

Recording

Read the transcript.

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464 
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative 
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov 
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health 
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications 
6001 Executive Boulevard, MSC 9663 
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663