Facebook Live: Childhood Irritability
Date
November 7, 2023
Location
Virtual
Overview
Many children go through periods of moodiness, but children with irritability experience severe symptoms that can lead to significant problems at home and school. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) hosted a Facebook Live event on childhood irritability featuring NIMH expert Melissa Brotman, Ph.D., chief of the Neuroscience and Novel Therapeutics Unit in the Intramural Research Program.
During the event, Dr. Brotman discussed symptoms of irritability, why it's important to study irritability, NIMH-supported research in this area, and new treatments for severe irritability in youth.