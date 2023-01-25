Health Economics at NIMH and NIDA – Domestic and International
Date
January 25, 2023
Location
Virtual
Overview
This virtual meeting highlighted health economics research supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). This meeting showcased research in payment and financing, behavioral economics, and social determinants of health and included U.S. domestic and international research.
Recording
Presented by
- The National Institute of Mental Health
- The National Institute on Drug Abuse