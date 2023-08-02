Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Advancing Mental Health Disparities Research Focused on Bi+ People Through an Intersectional Lens
Date
Location
Overview
The prevalence of mental health disparities is higher among bisexual and other multi-gender attracted (e.g., pansexual, queer; collectively “bi+”) individuals compared to monosexual (e.g., heterosexual, lesbian, gay) individuals. In the United States, the prevalence of mood/anxiety disorders is higher among bi+ women compared to heterosexual and lesbian women. While bi+ men are at increased risk for mood/anxiety disorders compared to heterosexual men, the pattern is different for bi+ versus gay men. Bi+ individuals also report higher suicidality compared to heterosexual and lesbian/gay persons. Despite this risk for negative mental health outcomes, there are few mental health interventions that are designed specifically for the bi+ population.
In this webinar, the researchers shared information on this emerging area of research by presenting findings on identifying modifiable targets and mechanisms of action at the individual, family, and systems levels to improve mental health services and inform the development and testing of theory-based interventions that address mental health disparities in bi+ populations.
Recording
About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series
The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health, and rural mental health.
Sponsored by
Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity (ODWD)