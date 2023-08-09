Technical Assistance Webinar: Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Schizophrenia (AMP® SCZ): Clinical High Risk for Psychosis Clinical Trial Network (U01 Clinical Trial Required)
Date
Location
Overview
A technical assistance webinar was held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Schizophrenia (AMP® SCZ): Clinical High Risk for Psychosis Clinical Trial Network (U01 Clinical Trial Required) . National Institute of Mental Health staff answered questions related to this NOFO.
The purpose of this NOFO is to support one clinical trial network to evaluate biological, digital, cognitive, and clinical outcome measures in individuals at clinical high risk (CHR) for psychosis in Proof of Principle (PoP) trial(s) using a pharmacological intervention. Unique drug development tools developed through AMP® SCZ initiative will be evaluated in the PoP trial(s). The compound(s) selected for testing by the AMP SCZ Steering Committee will affect a pathophysiologically relevant mechanism and have the potential to produce a detectable signal on biological, digital, cognitive, or clinical outcome measures within a 12-16 week period of study.
Recording
Sponsored by
Division of Translational Research
Contact
Jonathan Sabbagh, Ph.D.
jonathan.sabbagh@nih.gov