Facebook Live: Brain Stimulation Therapies
Date and Time
3:00–3:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a Facebook Live event on brain stimulation therapies. The event features NIMH expert Sarah H. Lisanby, M.D., Director of the Noninvasive Neuromodulation Unit in the Experimental Therapeutics and Pathophysiology Branch and Director of the NIMH Division of Translational Research.
Brain stimulation therapies can help people with certain mental disorders who have not responded to other treatments. During the event, Dr. Lisanby will describe common types of brain stimulation therapies, and why they are used, dispel misconceptions, and highlight NIMH-supported research in this area.
Registration
No registration is required for this free event. Watch the live event on NIMH’s Facebook page .
More information
- A Facebook account is not required to watch, but you’ll need an account to ask questions during the event.
- The event will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event.
- Sign language interpreters will be provided.
Note: NIMH experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline . Call or text 988. Llame al 988 (para ayuda en español).