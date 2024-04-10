Transforming the understanding
Practice-Based Suicide Prevention Centers Meeting

April 10, 2024

Virtual

In 2020, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) launched the Practice-Based Suicide Prevention Research Centers, modeled after the Advanced Laboratories for Accelerating the Reach and Impact of Treatments for Youth and Adults with Mental Illness (ALACRITY) Research Center program. The Practice-Based Suicide Prevention Research Centers are integrated, transdisciplinary research programs aimed at developing, refining, and testing effective and scalable approaches for reducing suicide rates in the United States. The centers support research that could not be achieved using standard research project grant mechanisms. The goal of this meeting was to bring together the directors of the seven centers to provide an overview of each of the projects and help each other achieve their common mission.

NIMH currently supports the following centers:

National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Services and Intervention Research

