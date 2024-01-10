Reddit “Ask Me Anything” with NIMH Director, Dr. Joshua A. Gordon and Deputy Director, Dr. Shelli Avenevoli
75th Anniversary
Date
January 10, 2024
Location
Virtual
Overview
In celebration of the National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) 75th Anniversary, NIMH Director Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D. , and Deputy Director Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D. participated in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on the “Ask Science” subreddit (r/askscience) . They discussed NIMH’s research priorities, progress made, and challenges ahead in the coming years.