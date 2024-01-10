Transforming the understanding
Reddit “Ask Me Anything” with NIMH Director, Dr. Joshua A. Gordon and Deputy Director, Dr. Shelli Avenevoli

75th Anniversary

Date

January 10, 2024

Location

Virtual

Overview

In celebration of the National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) 75th Anniversary, NIMH Director Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D. , and Deputy Director Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D. participated in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on the “Ask Science” subreddit (r/askscience) . They discussed NIMH’s research priorities, progress made, and challenges ahead in the coming years. 

View the archive of the AMA discussion .

