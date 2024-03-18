Amplifying Voices and Building Bridges: Toward a More Inclusive Future

75th Anniversary

Date and Time March 18, 2024

9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET Location Virtual or in-person at the National Archives Building (701 Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, DC)

Overview

As part of its yearlong 75th Anniversary celebration, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting its next symposium, “Amplifying Voices and Building Bridges: Toward a More Inclusive Future.”



The theme is NIMH and its role in society, specifically focusing on inclusion. The symposium will bring together people living with mental illness, clinicians, and communities to reflect on past and present challenges in mental health research and chart a more inclusive path forward. It will examine inclusion in research, disparities in health and access to care, and diversity in the mental health workforce.

In-person attendance will be limited. You can join the symposium virtually if you cannot attend in person. A recording of the event will also be posted on the NIMH website.

