Challenges and Innovations in Neonatal and Infant Imaging: A Look Across Modalities

Date/Time: June 22, 2021 – June 23, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: The Division of Translational Research

This meeting brings together investigators who use fNIRS, EEG, MRI (structural, functional, and resting-state MRI, and DTI), MEG, and ultrasound imaging methods to study the neonatal and infant brain. Talks and discussions will compare and contrast these modalities based on considerations, trade-offs, and best practices related to image acquisition, study design, and data analyses. This meeting will include perspectives from a diverse group of investigators across multiple areas of expertise who will provide insight into the successes and challenges in studying the developing brain.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.