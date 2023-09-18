Global Mental Health Research Listening Sessions

Date and Time September 18, 2023

9:00–10:30 a.m. ET

September 19, 2023

10:00–11:30 p.m. ET Location Online Register for a Session

Dates and times (listed in ET), with two sessions per group:

Pre- and post-doctoral investigators: September 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

September 19, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET Early-stage investigators: September 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

September 25, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET Research staff: October 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

October 11, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET Mid-career investigators: October 16, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

October 17, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET Senior investigators: October 19, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET

October 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET Policymakers: October 23, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

October 24, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET Grants management staff: October 26, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

October 26, 2023, 10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET

Overview

The National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) Global Mental Health Team is hosting a series of listening sessions to hear the perspectives and experiences of individuals involved in mental health research around the world.

During these sessions, the Global Mental Health Team hopes to gather insights and experiences about various aspects of mental health research, such as institutional capacity, training, building independent careers, mentorship, applying for and managing grants, forming partnerships and collaborations, investing in long-term projects, and ensuring the relevance of mental health research in real-world practice.

We are interested in hearing from the following groups involved with mental health research, particularly those who are from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) or who are currently working at LMIC institutions, as well as from those in under-resourced communities:

Investigators across career stages, including undergraduates, pre- and post-doctoral trainees, and early-, mid-, and late-stage investigators

Research staff involved in mental health research projects

Grants management or other administrative staff

Policymakers with interest or experience using research to inform mental health policy or practice

We are seeking a diversity of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Individuals and institutions with and without a track record of funding from the National Institutes of Health are encouraged to participate.

The purpose of these meetings is to gather information that will help inform future strategic planning, initiatives, and resources to support mental health research, training, and capacity building across the organization.

We greatly appreciate the time and interest of everyone who volunteers to participate. Sessions will be kept small to facilitate discussions. We apologize in advance if we cannot accommodate everyone who registers for a session. Your registration responses will help us ensure we hear from a diverse range of investigators, institutions, and regions. We will contact participants with more information before their scheduled dates.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health Global Mental Health Team

Registration

This event is free. Please provide your information at the link above and register at least two weeks before the relevant session.

Contact

For questions, please contact: GMHcapacitybuilding@nih.gov