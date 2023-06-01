Mental Health Equity and the Power of Self-Care
Date and Time
12:00–1:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In recognition of Juneteenth, the NIH Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) are co-hosting a webinar on mental health equity. NIMH Director Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., and NIMH Clinical Psychologist Krystal M. Lewis, Ph.D., will discuss inequities in risk and care for mental illnesses and the impact and intersection of trauma and racism. They will also discuss how to identify and address mental health concerns for yourself or a loved one.
Mia Rochelle Lowden, Ph.D., Chief Diversity Officer at the National Institute of Nursing Research, will lead an interactive Q&A session at the end of the discussion. All are welcome to attend. This webinar is part of Juneteenth 2023: 19 Days of Wellness.
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health and NIH Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE)
Registration
This event is free, and registration is not required.