NIMH Intramural Research Program Training Opportunities

Date and Time

August 30, 2023
12:00–2:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Additional session date

  • December 5, 2023, 2:00–4:00 p.m. ET

Overview

Are you interested in learning about training opportunities available in the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Intramural Research Program (IRP)? Join the Office of Fellowship Training for a virtual information session to learn about a variety of National Institutes of Health (NIH) training programs, exciting research being done in NIMH IRP laboratories, and chat with current NIMH trainees. The sessions are appropriate for undergraduates, graduate students, medical students, and postdoctoral fellows.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Office of Fellowship Training

Registration

No registration required for this event.

Contact

Questions? Email Alycia Boutte.

More information

  • The event will be held on Zoom and the same Zoom link will be used for each session.
  • Zoom details:
  • Dial by your location
    +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)
    +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
    +1 551 285 1373 US
    +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose)

