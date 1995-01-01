NIMH Research and Science Track at 2024 APA Annual Meeting

Date and Time May 4–8, 2024 Location Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York City, and virtual Register for the Event

As part of ongoing 75th Anniversary celebrations, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting the Research and Science track at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting . This year’s meeting theme focuses on confronting addiction and charting the course from prevention to recovery. NIMH's research track highlights some of the major initiatives NIMH has undertaken or been involved with over the years.

If you plan to attend the meeting, please join us at the following sessions presented by NIMH leadership and staff.

NIMH Director’s presentation

75 Years of the National Institute of Mental Health: Current and Former Directors Perspective

Wednesday, May 8, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Rooms 3D04, 3D09, Javits Center

Chair: Megan Kinnane

Presenters: Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D.; Steven Hyman, M.D.; Thomas R. Insel, M.D.



As part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), this session will consist of a panel discussion between three former NIMH directors and the current NIMH director. Each director will describe what they sought to achieve during their directorships, how NIMH contributed to psychiatry during their tenures, and their vision for the future of mental health research as we enter the next 25 years. Audience members are encouraged to come with questions.

Additional NIMH presentations

Expanding 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and Crisis Services and Research: What Psychiatrists Need to Know

Sunday, May 5, from 3:45 – 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Room 1E10, Javits Center

Chair: Stephen O’Connor, Ph.D.

Presenters: Anita Everett, M.D.; Matthew Goldman, M.D., M.S.; Jonathan Purtle, Dr.Ph., M.P.H, M.Sc.; Victor Armstrong, M.S.W.

ACLP Presidential Symposium: Hot Topics in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry Across the Lifespan

Monday, May 6, from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Room 1A21, Javits Center

Chair: Maryland Pao, M.D.

Presenters: Haniya Raza, D.O., M.P.H., Mark A. Oldham, M.D., Durga Roy, M.D.

Cutting Edge Mental Health Disparities Research: Current State and Future Directions

Monday, May 6, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Room 1E11, Javits Center

Chair: Juliette McClendon, Ph.D., BeShaun Davis, Ph.D.

Presenters: Margarita Alegria, Ph.D.; Leslie Adams, Ph.D.; Neil Krishan Aggarwal, M.D.

Brain Behavior Quantification and Synchronization: Multimodal Measurements in the Real World

Tuesday, May 7, from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Room 1E11, Javits Center

Chair: Andrea Beckel-Mitchener, Ph.D.

Presenter: Justin Baker, M.D., Ph.D.

Early Psychosis Care: From RAISE to EPINET and Beyond

Tuesday, May 7, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Room 1E11, Javits Center

Chair: Robert Heinssen, Ph.D.

Presenters: Kenneth Duckworth, M.D.; Oladunni Oluwoye, Ph.D.; Sapana Patel

Leveraging the All of Us Research Program Dataset to Support Mental Health Research and Advance Precision Medicine

Tuesday, May 7, from 3:45 – 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Room 1E11, Javits Center

Chair: Holly A. Garriock, Ph.D.

Presenters: Cheryl Clark, M.D., Sc.D.; Karmel Choi, Ph.D.; Samantha Tesfaye; Amy Price, Ph.D.

Therapeutics Pipeline for the Treatment of Mood and Psychotic Disorders

Wednesday, May 8, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rooms 3D04, 3D09, Javits Center

Chair: Linda S. Brady, Ph.D.

Presenters: Carlos Zarate, M.D.; Samantha Meltzer-Brody; Stephen Brannan, M.D.; Tiffany Farchione, M.D.

Rigor, Translation, and Inclusion in NIMH-Supported Youth Mental Health Research to Advance Impact: Lessons Learned and Opportunities

Wednesday, May 8, from 3:45 – 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Room 1A21, Javits Center

Chair: Christopher Sarampote, Ph.D.

Presenters: Lauren Wakschlag, Ph.D.; Melissa Brotman, M.D.; Wanjiku Njoroge, M.D.; Anna Lau, Ph.D.

NIMH exhibit booth #924

Visit the NIMH exhibit booth #924 to get answers to your questions about NIMH programs, resources, training, and opportunities. Visit us during exhibit hours:

Saturday, May 4, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 5, 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Monday, May 6, 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 7, 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Visit the American Psychiatric Association website to register.