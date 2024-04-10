Practice-Based Suicide Prevention Centers Meeting
Date and Time
12:00–3:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In 2020, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) launched the Practice-Based Suicide Prevention Research Centers, modeled after the Advanced Laboratories for Accelerating the Reach and Impact of Treatments for Youth and Adults with Mental Illness (ALACRITY) Research Center program. The Practice-Based Suicide Prevention Research Centers are integrated, transdisciplinary research programs aimed at developing, refining, and testing effective and scalable approaches for reducing suicide rates in the United States. The centers support research that could not be achieved using standard research project grant mechanisms. The goal of this meeting is to bring together the directors of the seven centers to provide an overview of each of the projects and help each other achieve their common mission.
NIMH currently supports the following centers:
- Penn Innovation in Suicide Prevention Implementation Research (INSPIRE) Center , University of Pennsylvania
- The Center for Enhancing Treatment and Utilization for Depression and Emergent Suicidality (ETUDES) in Pediatric Primary Care , University of Pittsburg
- The Center for Accelerating Suicide Prevention in Real-World Settings (ASPIRES) , Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
- The National Center for Health and Justice Integration for Suicide Prevention , Michigan State University
- The Center for Accelerating Practices to End Suicide through Technology Translation (CAPES) , University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester
- Center for Suicide Research and Prevention , Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Washington Practice-based Suicide Prevention Research Center , University of Washington
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Services and Intervention Research
Registration
This workshop is free, but registration is required.
Contact
