Technical Assistance Webinar: Precision HIV Health: Integrating Data and Implementation Science to Accelerate HIV Prevention and Treatment (R21/R33 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Date and Time
1:00–2:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
This pre-application webinar is for prospective applicants of RFA-MH-24-100: Precision HIV Health: Integrating Data and Implementation Science to Accelerate HIV Prevention and Treatment (R21/R33 Clinical Trials Not Allowed) . This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) uses the NIH Phased Innovation Award (R21/R33) mechanism to encourage participatory data science (R21) and implementation science (R33) research to accelerate the implementation of more targeted and sustainable HIV interventions. Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their questions or comments to the Agency Contacts listed in Section VII of this NOFO one week before the webinar. Following the presentation, NIMH’s Division of AIDS Research staff will be available to answer questions regarding the NOFO.
Sponsored by
Division of AIDS Research
Registration
No registration is required for this event.
Contact
Lori Scott-Sheldon, Ph.D.,
lori.scott-sheldon@nih.gov
More information
- The webinar will be held via Zoom. Zoom details:
- Join ZoomGov Meeting
- Meeting ID: 160 9351 4787
- Passcode: 265080
- Dial by your location:
+1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)
+1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
+1 551 285 1373 US (New Jersey)
+1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose)
- NOFO
- Individuals who need interpreting services and other reasonable accommodations to participate in this webinar should contact Lori Scott-Sheldon, Ph.D., at lori.scott-sheldon@nih.gov. Requests should be made five days in advance of the event.