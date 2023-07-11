Technical Assistance Webinar: Precision Mental Health: Develop Tools to Inform Treatment Selection in Depression (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)

Date and Time July 11, 2023

2:00–3:00 p.m. ET Location Virtual Join the Zoom Meeting

Overview

A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Precision Mental Health: Develop Tools to Inform Treatment Selection in Depression (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional). National Institute of Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions related to this NOFO. Prospective applicants can participate in the webinar and are encouraged to submit their questions or comments to the Agency Contacts listed in Section VII of this NOFO one week before the webinar. Participation in the webinar is neither required nor necessary for a successful application. A recording of the webinar will be available afterward.



This phased NOFO aims to create a pipeline to accelerate the development and early validation of predictive tools and biomarkers to inform individual-level treatment selection among two or more existing therapeutics for depression.

Registration

No registration is required for this event.

More Information

