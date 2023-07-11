Transforming the understanding
Technical Assistance Webinar: Precision Mental Health: Develop Tools to Inform Treatment Selection in Depression (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)

Date and Time

July 11, 2023
2:00–3:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

A technical assistance webinar will be held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Precision Mental Health: Develop Tools to Inform Treatment Selection in Depression (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional). National Institute of Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions related to this NOFO. Prospective applicants can participate in the webinar and are encouraged to submit their questions or comments to the Agency Contacts listed in Section VII of this NOFO one week before the webinar. Participation in the webinar is neither required nor necessary for a successful application. A recording of the webinar will be available afterward.

This phased NOFO aims to create a pipeline to accelerate the development and early validation of predictive tools and biomarkers to inform individual-level treatment selection among two or more existing therapeutics for depression. 

Sponsored by

Division of Translational Research

Registration

No registration is required for this event.

Contacts

Mi Hillefors, M.D., Ph.D.
mi.hillefors@nih.gov

Erin King, Ph.D.
erin.king2@nih.gov

More Information

  • The webinar will be held via Zoom. Zoom details:
    • Join ZoomGov Meeting
    • Meeting ID: 160 580 2490
    • Passcode: 147370
    • Dial by your location:
      +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)
      +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
      +1 551 285 1373 US
      +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose)
  • NOFO
  • Individuals who need interpreting services and other reasonable accommodations to participate in this event should contact Erin King, Ph.D., at erin.king2@nih.gov. Requests should be made five days in advance of the event.

