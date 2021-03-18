The NIMH Director’s Innovation Speaker Series: What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City

Date/Time: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 3:00–4:00 PM ET

Location:

Virtual

Sponsored by:

NIMH Division of Extramural Affairs

Mona Hanna-Attisha, M.D., M.P.H., FAAP, the pediatrician and scientist who exposed the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, will present a first-hand account of her research efforts to discover the truth and her fight for justice in the national spotlight, as part of the NIMH Director’s Innovation Speaker Series.

Dr. Hanna-Attisha is the founder and director of the Michigan State University (MSU)-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program established to address the Flint water crisis. In 2016, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for her role in bringing awareness to the crisis in Flint and the recovery efforts.

Dr. Hanna-Attisha earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health from the University of Michigan and a medical degree from MSU’s College of Human Medicine. She completed her residency at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she was chief resident. She is currently an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Human Development and a C.S. Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health at MSU.

Background

NIMH established the Director’s Innovation Speaker Series to encourage broad, interdisciplinary thinking in the development of scientific initiatives and programs, and to press for theoretical leaps in science over the continuation of incremental thought. Innovation speakers are encouraged to describe their work from the perspective of breaking through existing boundaries and developing successful new ideas, as well as working outside their primary area of expertise in ways that have pushed their fields forward. We encourage discussions of the meaning of innovation, creativity, breakthroughs, and paradigm-shifting.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information:

NIMH will provide sign language interpreters. Individuals with disabilities who need reasonable accommodations should contact the Federal Relay at 1-800-877-8339. Submit general questions to the NIMH Director’s Innovation Speaker Series mailbox.