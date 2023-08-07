Violence and the HIV Care Continuum
Date and Time
August 7, 2023
8:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m. ET
8:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m. ET
Location
Virtual
Overview
This meeting will bring together principal investigators and their community partners who received research funding to address the role of violence on HIV care and viral suppression (RFA-MH-20-200 /201 /202 ). Violence is associated with poor HIV care outcomes, but additional research is needed to:
- Understand the relationship between exposure to violence and HIV-related outcomes
- Understand the modifiable mechanisms underlying this relation
- Develop interventions that address exposure to violence to improve HIV outcomes
At this meeting, researchers will give an update on study progress and findings to date and, alongside their community partners, will discuss challenges and opportunities for future HIV and violence research.
Sponsored by
NIMH Division of AIDS Research
Registration
This event is free, but you must register to attend .
Contact
Teri Senn, Ph.D.
teri.senn@nih.gov