Violence and the HIV Care Continuum

Date and Time

August 7, 2023
8:30 a.m.–4:45 p.m. ET
August 8, 2023
8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

This meeting will bring together principal investigators and their community partners who received research funding to address the role of violence on HIV care and viral suppression (RFA-MH-20-200 /201 /202 ). Violence is associated with poor HIV care outcomes, but additional research is needed to:

  • Understand the relationship between exposure to violence and HIV-related outcomes 
  • Understand the modifiable mechanisms underlying this relation 
  • Develop interventions that address exposure to violence to improve HIV outcomes

At this meeting, researchers will give an update on study progress and findings to date and, alongside their community partners, will discuss challenges and opportunities for future HIV and violence research. 

Sponsored by

NIMH Division of AIDS Research

Registration

This event is free, but you must register to attend . 

Contact

Teri Senn, Ph.D.
teri.senn@nih.gov

 

