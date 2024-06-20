Webinar: NIH’s Definition of a Clinical Trial
Date and Time
9:00–10:00 a.m. ET
Location
Overview
Does your research study meet the National Institutes of Health (NIH) definition of a clinical trial? Tune into this webinar to find out!
Experts from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will provide an overview of NIH clinical trial classifications, with a particular focus on global mental health research. They’ll help you correctly identify whether a study is considered a clinical trial so you can:
- Select the right NIH funding opportunity for your research study
- Write the research strategy and human subjects sections of your grant application and contract proposal
- Comply with appropriate policies and regulations
The webinar is appropriate for researchers and early career investigators.
Sponsored by
The National Institute of Mental Health’s Center for Global Mental Health Research.
Registration
This workshop is free, but registration is required .
Contact
If you have questions about the webinar or need reasonable accommodations, please email Mesfin A. Bekalu, Ph.D. Requests need to be made five business days before the event.