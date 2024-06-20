Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Celebrating 75 Years! Learn More >>

Menu

Webinar: NIH’s Definition of a Clinical Trial

Date and Time

June 20, 2024
9:00–10:00 a.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

Does your research study meet the National Institutes of Health (NIH) definition of a clinical trial? Tune into this webinar to find out!

Experts from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will provide an overview of NIH clinical trial classifications, with a particular focus on global mental health research. They’ll help you correctly identify whether a study is considered a clinical trial so you can:

  • Select the right NIH funding opportunity for your research study
  • Write the research strategy and human subjects sections of your grant application and contract proposal
  • Comply with appropriate policies and regulations

The webinar is appropriate for researchers and early career investigators. 

Sponsored by

The National Institute of Mental Health’s Center for Global Mental Health Research.

Registration

This workshop is free, but registration is required .

Contact

If you have questions about the webinar or need reasonable accommodations, please email Mesfin A. Bekalu, Ph.D. Requests need to be made five business days before the event.

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464 
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative 
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov 
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health 
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications 
6001 Executive Boulevard, MSC 9663 
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663