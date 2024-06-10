Transforming the understanding
Workshop: Promoting Mental Health for Sexual and Gender Minority Youth: Evidence-Based Developmental Perspectives

Date and Time

June 10–11, 2024
11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

This two-day virtual workshop will convene researchers, youth advocates, and federal officials to review the state of the science on developmental trajectories of gender identity and sexuality with a focus on research aimed at the promotion of mental health for sexual and gender minority youth. Session themes include epidemiological and population health studies of developmental trends, social determinants of health that drive mental health outcomes at multiple levels (i.e., national, community, interpersonal, and individual), and preventive and treatment interventions to ensure healthy futures for all youth. The workshop is free and open to the scientific community and the public.

Sponsored by

  • The National Institute of Mental Health, Health Disparities Research Team
  • The National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office
  • Additional participating NIH Institutes & Centers: the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. 

Registration

This workshop is free, but registration is required .

Contact

Please contact Stacia Friedman-Hill, Ph.D. with any questions.

More information

Preliminary agenda.

