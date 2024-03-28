NICHD-NIMH Workshop: Impact of Technology and Digital Media on Child and Adolescent Development and Mental Health
Date and Time
8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET
April 5, 2024
8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a workshop on the impact of technology and digital media on child and adolescent development and mental health. The goal of this meeting is to discuss the current state of and future directions for research on the positive and negative effects of technology and digital media (TDM) on the development and mental health outcomes of infants, children, and adolescents. The program will include experts in TDM, early development, childhood, and adolescence, physical and mental health, and will include individual talks and panel discussions. The meeting will be open to the scientific community and the public.
Sponsored by
- The National Institute of Mental Health’s Division of Translational Research
- The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
Registration
This workshop is free, but registration is required to attend in person or virtually . In-person registration closes on March 28, 2024.
Contact
For more information on this workshop, please contact Laureen Lee.