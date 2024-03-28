Transforming the understanding
NICHD-NIMH Workshop: Impact of Technology and Digital Media on Child and Adolescent Development and Mental Health

Date and Time

April 4, 2024
8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET
April 5, 2024
8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual and in person at the Neuroscience Center Building (6001 Executive Boulevard Rockville, MD)

Overview

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)  and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a workshop on the impact of technology and digital media on child and adolescent development and mental health. The goal of this meeting is to discuss the current state of and future directions for research on the positive and negative effects of technology and digital media (TDM) on the development and mental health outcomes of infants, children, and adolescents. The program will include experts in TDM, early development, childhood, and adolescence, physical and mental health, and will include individual talks and panel discussions. The meeting will be open to the scientific community and the public.

Sponsored by

  • The National Institute of Mental Health’s Division of Translational Research
  • The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

Registration

This workshop is free, but registration is required  to attend in person  or virtually . In-person registration closes on March 28, 2024.

Contact

For more information on this workshop, please contact Laureen Lee.

More Information

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464 
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative 
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov 
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health 
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications 
6001 Executive Boulevard, MSC 9663 
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663