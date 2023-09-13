Transforming the understanding
September 13, 2023
8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. ET

Hybrid

Starting in September 2023, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will celebrate 75 years of transforming the understanding and treatment of mental illnesses. The celebration launches with the “Evolution of Mental Health Research” symposium, which highlights key advances in mental health research over the past 75 years.

This symposium offers a unique opportunity to gain insights from distinguished thought leaders and learn how developments in neuroscience, genetics, and behavioral research are leading to exciting new discoveries shaping the future of mental health research.

Event highlights include: 

This symposium is free, and registration is required. In-person attendance is limited and will close on September 5 at 11:59 p.m

We are offering a virtual option for all those who are unable to attend in person. When registering, please choose one ticket type (either in person or virtual).

Virtual attendees can watch the event live via NIH VideoCast.

The NIH VideoCast includes closed captioning. Individuals who need additional reasonable accommodations for this event should email niheventsmgt@mail.nih.gov. Requests need to be made 5 business days before the event.

For logistical or programmatic questions, please email the event organizer at nimhcelebrates75@mail.nih.gov.

