Join a Study - Depression, TMS, Psychotherapy and Brain Function

Transcript

Announcer: Depression treatments don’t always work for everyone. Researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health are trying to see if talk therapy and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (or TMS), can help improve depression symptoms. We’re also trying to see if we can pinpoint where in the brain TMS works best. We’re currently looking for adults ages 18-65 with major depression to participate in this inpatient or outpatient research study that has daily visits for 8 weeks, and then once-monthly visits for 3 months. Participation includes research evaluations, brain scans, and active TMS and psychotherapy, or inactive TMS and psychotherapy. Those who received inactive TMS may receive active TMS after the experimental phase is completed. Compensation is provided. The study is conducted at the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, and is enrolling participants nationwide, from across the United States. Travel arrangements are provided and costs are covered by NIMH (arrangements vary by distance). Join a study.