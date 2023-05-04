Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Facebook Live: Understanding Schizophrenia

Date

May 4, 2023

Location

Virtual

Overview

In recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) hosted a Facebook Live event on schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. It’s important to know how to recognize the symptoms of schizophrenia and seek help as early as possible. Effective treatment can help people with schizophrenia engage in school or work, maintain meaningful personal relationships, and enjoy independent, fulfilling lives.

During the event, NIMH experts Robert Heinssen, Ph.D., ABPP, senior advisor for learning health care research and practice, and Sarah E. Morris, Ph.D., chief of the Adult Psychopathology and Psychosocial Interventions Research Branch, led a discussion on the signs and symptoms of schizophrenia, risk factors, treatments, as well as the latest NIMH-supported research on schizophrenia.

Recording

Read the transcript.

